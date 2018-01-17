OPINION: Elections are the base of our form of government

“Treason can never prosper. For when treason doth prosper, none dare call it treason.” (Authentic American proverb)
Let us re-word that: “Election fraud can never prosper. For when election fraud doth prosper, none dare call it election fraud.”
No. That’s not quite right. How about, “Election fraud cannot be called election fraud. For the officials who owe their offices to election fraud are not going to call it election fraud.” Way too wordy here. It will never get to be a proverb.
Ummmmm. “The winners will not call their own election fraudulent.”
And, maybe, “Who cares if the losers contest election fraud?”
We should all care – even if our favorite candidates won because their operatives were printing phony ballots in the basement. Elections are the base of our form of government. We don’t go with appointments from the king. We don’t anoint the winner of a duel to the death. We don’t draw straws. We vote. And when someone votes twice (or fifty times!) it dilutes your vote.
Our old enemy, Josef Stalin, said, “It doesn’t matter who votes. It only matters who counts the votes.” Can we learn wisdom from such a man?
I have no idea what an individual can do about vote fraud.
Glenn Jacobs
Eagar, Arizona
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.