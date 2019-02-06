Edwards: Flight-training schools putting our lives in danger

A rebuttal to Jeff Serdy, who wrote the opinion “Development of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport benefits air travelers, regional economy.”

Mr. mayor, have you asked the home owners and business owners in the flight schools and commercial flight zones about their thoughts? Have you asked them how air traffic lowers their property values?

Here is an example: We are sitting in the Handlebar restaurant enjoying the afternoon and dinner with friends. There were flight-training schools training over the restaurant destroying the atmosphere of the afternoon and putting our lives in danger training the students from Mesa Gateway and Falcon Field.

They use our ways of life, home and business in the awesome Superstition Mountain foothills, Gold Canyon and Queen Valley to increase their way of life.

Falcon Field has hundreds os miles north of the airport. They are now here in our area because Mesa residents are fed up with air traffic and Mesa Gateway can go south.

Here are just some examples: airportnoiselaw.org/propval.html, paloaltoonline.com/news/2015/07/31/editorial-flawed-new-faa-nextgen-air-traffic-routing-system-needs-reset.

And there is an editorial, “Flawed new FAA Next Gen air-traffic routing system needs reset.” In Arizona, city officials in Phoenix have become so frustrated with the FAA and the lack of effective action by its federal legislators that the city recently sued the agency. Residents in Portola Valley, acting as individuals, have also sued the FAA over what they allege were inadequate assessments of the noise impacts prior to the program’s implementation.

In Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and Queen Valley, our lives and lifestyle are in danger.

Steve Edwards

Queen Valley