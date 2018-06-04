Dyer: Of proofreading, council/mayor election

A special thanks to local reader Jim Cady who found typographical errors and omissions in the June 2018 issue and asked about our proofing process.

“Richard… First of all I want to thank you for your newspaper! It is wonderful to get an abundance of well-written news about our area,” he wrote.

“But… about proofreaders: is there such a person anymore? Or are you forced to rely on spell check and writers that do not or are unable to proofread their own material? It has seemed to me that the problem is getting worse, past being an irritation to those of us who know the difference between “there” and “their”; past the irritation of trying to figure out what the text was supposed to express. I am curious: does anyone else notice these errors, does anyone care anymore?” he asked.

“I still think you have a great paper with wonderful writing, but, as I say, I am curious. I know that correct English will never be what it used to be,” he said.

I’ve already responded to Mr. Cady, but here is part of what I wrote: “The papers are proofread, but typos do slip through. Proofreading is very important in the process. It is done while writing and in designing the newspapers before sending pages to the press.”

***

Nine people have picked up packets containing legally required documents needed to run for a seat on the Apache Junction City Council.

I welcome readers’ suggestions for questions to ask of the candidates. Please e-mail them to rdyer@newszap.com.

To be eligible, the completed packets must be filed by 5 p.m., May 30, which was after our press time. Each candidate must submit nomination petitions containing between 232 and 463 valid signatures of qualified city electors.

Four are vying for mayor and the remaining five for three city council seats. In the order they signed for the packets, they are:

Dave Waldron, mayor, who received the packet April 18.

Jeff Serdy, mayor, who received the packet April 18.

Walker Waldie, council, who received the packet April 18.

Gail Evans, council, who received the packet April 18.

Robert Schroeder, council, who received the packet April 19.

Christa Rizzi (picked up by her husband, Robert Matsch), council, who received the packet April 19.

Dirk Begeman, council, who received the packet April 23.

Jeff Bartlett, mayor, who received the packet April 24.

Elliot Fisher (picked up by Phil McGrath), mayor, who received the packet May 2.

(The first six names above filed the required paperwork and are to be on the Aug. 28 primary election ballot.)

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com