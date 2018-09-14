Dyer: Meet Your Neighbor profiles sought

I am always interested in news about local people and businesses, but I need your help to gather the information.

Like to be profiled in the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent? It’s as easy as filling out a Q-and-A Meet Your Neighbor form.

It is a chance for you to promote your business, organization or whatever other cause you support.

If you’re willing to do this, here’s how it will work: You’ll simply copy and paste the questions below, type in your responses and e-mail it to rdyer@newszap.com.

The Q & A’s should be sent as the e-mail message itself, not as an attached file.

Instead of indenting, please double-space between paragraphs.

This should be fun for you and for our readers. In answering the questions, please let your personality show in your answers and use whatever level of humor or seriousness that you think is appropriate.

Also, please feel free to add any questions that you wish we had asked.

Also, please send us a digital photo of yourself that we can publish with the profile.

Questions for Q&A “Meet Your Neighbor” profile:

Name:

Age:

City/town/neighborhood:

When and why I moved here:

What I like most about living here:

What I do:

What I like most about what I do:

Changes I’d like to see in this area:

Favorite community cause and why:

My family:

My interests and hobbies:

The trait(s) I admire in others:

People who inspired me (and how):

My guiding philosophy:

If you have a news tip, e-mail me at rdyer@newspzap.com.

