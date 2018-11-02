Dyer: Lost Dutchman Days committee planning 2019 event

Sponsors are needed for the Feb. 22-24, 2019, Lost Dutchman Days rodeo and associated events.

The full eight-event rodeo – bull riding, saddlebronc, bareback, calf and team roping, steer wrestling and ladies barrel racing and breakaway roping – with professional cowboys and cowgirls competing for prize money, will be held at the Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd., at Tomahawk Road in Apache Junction.

In 2018, entrants received a combined payout of more than $20,400 in prize money. It is a professional rodeo, sanctioned by the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association.

The Lost Dutchman Days volunteer committee has begun holding monthly meetings and I attended one Oct. 18.

Local businesses can contact Krysta Paffrath, head of the committee’s marketing and the website, at info@lostdutchmandays.org for information on sponsorship packages.

Vendors should contact volunteer Renee Mullender at lddvendor@gmail.com. Booth fees are $175 for a 15-foot-by-15-foot space.

Upcoming dates for Lost Dutchman Days include:

The rodeo royalty pageant for queen, senior teen queen and junior teen queen is Jan. 5. For information on how to apply, contact Heidi Erickson, the Lost Dutchman Days royalty director, at misslostduchmandays@yahoo.com.

The Lost Dutchman Days kick-off dinner is 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at the Elks Lodge, 2455 N. Apache Trail.

The fundraising golf tournament, hosted by the Lost Dutchman Days royalty, is Feb. 2 at Apache Creek Golf Course, 3401 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction. Entries are $70 per person for golf, golf cart and lunch. For more information, call Ms. Erickson at 480-603-6819.

The latest information on Lost Dutchman Days can be found at lostdutchmandays.org.

The annual Lost Dutchman Days parade is handled by the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, soon to be known as the Superstition Region Chamber of Commerce.

Entry packets for the Saturday, Feb. 23, parade must be submitted by 5 p.m. Feb. 17, according to ajchamber.com. For information, call the chamber at 480-982-3141.

***

To make sure you don’t skip a story, you can sign up for a Monday-Friday and Sunday e-mailed newsletter of the website’s news.

It is conveniently sent to your inbox in the morning. Sign up at apachejunctionindependent.com/enewsletter.

Richard Dyer

Editor

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com