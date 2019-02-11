Dyer: Let’s thank our neighbors for their good works

Thank you to all Apache Junction and Gold Canyon residents who made a difference in 2018.

They include:

Logan Reichwald, 13, of Apache Junction, who earned a position on the Arizona state/provincial National Junior Rodeo team.

Alec McDaniel, an Apache Junction High School teacher, who was selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by the National Society of High School Scholars.

Jaclyn Chappel, band director and music teacher at Apache Junction High School, who received Lead Guitar’s teaching excellence award.

Gary Ackerson, a Gold Canyon Arts Council member and board director, who was awarded the organization’s Kukuk Award for advancing the arts in the Superstitions.

Berenice Pelayo, a student at Central Arizona College’s Superstition Mountain campus, who received silver scholar recognition as a 2018 Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team scholar. She also was selected to the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society All-Arizona Academic Team.

Apache Junction Food Bank volunteer Dillon McKinster, who was thanked for donating 621 hours to feeding the hungry in the East Valley in 2017. (The second highest was Maxine Roy, 536 hours; and the third highest was Nicki Kraft, 409 hours.)

Gold Canyon resident and Azusa Pacific University student Emily Abbatacola, who made the academic deans list at the university.

The former chairwoman of the Apache Junction Drug Prevention Coalition, Barbara Plante, who was thanked for her years of service during a presentation at an Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board meeting.

These and other stories are what we need more of in the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent.

Have you or a family member been given an award for good works? E-mail the newspaper at ajeditor@newszap.com to be included online at apachejunctionindependent.com and possibly in print.

It is neighbors like you and your family members who will make 2019 memorable.

Richard Dyer

Editor

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com