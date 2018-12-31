Dyer: Credit card fraud can happen to anyone

On Thanksgiving Day, someone bought goods at an Arizona casino and stayed at an area motel.

Then on Black Friday they attempted to shop three times at a major retailer and pay for food at a restaurant.

All with my credit card.

I was e-mailed about one charge I had not made and I phoned the credit card company. I was later e-mailed a fraud alert asking if I or someone I authorized had used the card for three retail purchases totaling more than $1,000 and a more than $50 food order at a restaurant I have never visited.

Skip to the end of the weekend, and I am getting a new card number and the charges I never made have been removed.

I have no idea how the credit card number was compromised. The card was never stolen or borrowed.

Looking back at previous purchases, I used it for goods and services known to me as reputable.

So where was it stolen?

The FBI says credit and debit card numbers can be stolen from unsecured websites or can be obtained in identity-theft schemes.

To learn about unsecured websites, check out fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-fraud-schemes/credit-card-fraud.

The Federal Trade Commission says credit card information can be stolen from gas station card readers, also known as skimmers. The card readers grab data off a card’s magnetic stripe, according to consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2018/08/watch-out-card-skimming-gas-pump.

Monitor all credit card and bank accounts regularly to spot unauthorized charges, the FTC website states.

I used to check credit card charges a couple times a month. Now I check them daily online and also every time I make a purchase.

I hope your holidays weren’t disrupted by a similar problem.

The inaugural Apache Junction/Gold Canyon senior expo is 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Jan. 8, at the Superstition Mountain Campus of Central Arizona College, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

The free event will give local residents a chance to connect with vendors and community groups. Entertainment is also planned.

The event will be presented by the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper.

Interested vendors can call Barb at 623-208-7866 or email evads@newszap.com.

