Dyer: A month’s worth of calendar items in a newspaper with ‘shelf life’

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent reader Jan Long was surprised to find July 4 event information in the newspaper after the event and e-mailed me with her concern.

Her July 10 letter is on the opinions page of this issue (apachejunctionindependent-az.newsmemory.com) with my follow-up e-mail to her and then her response.

I checked our daily news briefs, e-mailed Monday-Friday with the headlines posted at apachejunctionindependent.com, and all that came out July 8-10 didn’t have July 4 information.

If you're not receiving these, you should be to keep up on what is happening.

The July 2019 issue does have July 4 information, since it was mailed directly to homes in three ZIP code areas in time to be received by the first of the month.

The issue — like this one — has what we call a shelf life, in that there is information that can be used throughout that month and beyond.

I was at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce the day before her e-mail and saw the July 2019 issues in a rack inside.

Anyone picking the newspaper up for the first time would see we feature several pages of calendar items of events being held in the month, something other publications in the area do not provide.

Keep your letters and questions coming.

New email

We have a new email address for news and opinions for the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper. Please send your content to aznews@newszap.com.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com