Ducey: June 9-15 Arizona Women Veterans Week

Jun 12th, 2019 · by · Comments:

The week of June 9-15 is proclaimed Arizona Women Veterans Week in recognition of the contributions of women to our nation’s armed forces. 

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey

Arizona is proudly home to 50,000 women veterans.

Arizona recognizes the vital contributions of women to our armed forces, and we express our gratitude for their service to our country.

We honor their tremendous sacrifice and those also made by their families.

We can never repay our women veterans for all they have done, but we will continue to support and invest in their health and wellbeing.

Gov. Doug Ducey
Arizona

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie