Ducey: June 9-15 Arizona Women Veterans Week

The week of June 9-15 is proclaimed Arizona Women Veterans Week in recognition of the contributions of women to our nation’s armed forces.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey

Arizona is proudly home to 50,000 women veterans.

Arizona recognizes the vital contributions of women to our armed forces, and we express our gratitude for their service to our country.

We honor their tremendous sacrifice and those also made by their families.

We can never repay our women veterans for all they have done, but we will continue to support and invest in their health and wellbeing.

