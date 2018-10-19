Digos: Chelsea Connolly for Apache Junction school board

My family and I have been residents of Apache Junction for nearly 18 years. Our children have all been through the AJ school system; five have graduated from Apache Junction High School and we have two more who are currently students.

I would like to express my support for Chelsea Connolly for the Apache Junction school board.

Chelsea has spent her whole life here in Apache Junction. She grew up here, went to school here and now she is raising her own family here in our small town. Chelsea is also a businesswoman and she’s very involved in our community.

I think Chelsea would be a great addition to the school board because she is a mature level-headed thinker. She is a team player with excellent communication skills and she will be able to use these skills to engage the community to help us make our schools better for our kids.

The thing I like most about Chelsea is that she is a parent. She’s a parent who understands what other parents are experiencing. This is really important, because as parents we all want the best for our kids. Chelsea Connolly is our choice for the Apache Junction school board.

Jason Digos

Apache Junction