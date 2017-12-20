December: The season for sharing and giving!

It’s hard to believe we’re already into the final month of the year, and only weeks away from ushering in a brand new year.
For most of us, the holidays mean family, fun and a moment to reflect on all that’s good in the world and in our communities. It’s a time of giving, and a time for sharing.
But for many others, the holiday season can be a lonely, depressing time.
There are many among us who aren’t as fortunate, and it’s incumbent upon all of us to remember those in need.
In this month’s Independent and at our website, you’ll read numerous stories about our local residents, organizations and businesses lending a helping hand to make the world a better place.
- Shady Storage, 3705 S. Colt Road in Apache Junction, is a drop-off point for the 911 W. Steven Martin Toy Drive. New in-the-box toys can be dropped off through Dec. 21. Last year the business collected 100 pounds of toys.
- Arizona Tiremen Services is hosting its sixth annual toy drive for local children and families. Businesses interested in collecting items for the annual Arizona Tiremen Services Toy Drive can e-mail arizonatiremenservices@msn.com. Arizona Tiremen Services is at 482 W. Apache Trail. The website is http://www.apachejunctiontireshop.com/.
- The Jan. 18 charity golf tournament hosted by the Superstition Mountain Rotary Club will be at Dinosaur Mountain Course at Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. Proceeds of the golf tournament benefit the Apache Junction Food Bank, Superstition Mountain Boys and Girls Club, Project Help, Empowerment System’s annual turkey drive, Community Alliance Against Family Abuse and scholarships for Apache Junction High School graduating seniors. Rotary also supports the efforts to eliminate polio worldwide.
There are many other ways to help those less fortunate during the holidays, and I encourage everyone to do their part.
Don’t just pass by the Salvation Army kettle, drop a few coins in the bucket (remember, these bell ringers are all volunteers, too!).
Donate a turkey to a food bank. Purchase a gift for children’s toy drive. Take advantage of the Arizona tax credit and earmark your 2017 contribution to your favorite charity. There are lots of ways to make someone else’s life a little better.
We can’t change the world by ourselves, but collectively, we can make significant change by helping others … one contribution at a time.
Yes, December is the holiday season — the season of giving. We all know how good it makes us feel to give of ourselves or to give something to someone else. The best gift you can give yourself is to know you’ve done something to help someone else.
Happy Holidays from your friends at the Independent!
Bret McKeand
President
Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA
Publisher
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent
Bret McKeand can be reached by calling 623-445-2867 or emailing azpublisher@newszap.com.