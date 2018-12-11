Coward: We need a market-based approach to drive down carbon pollution

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 7173) will drive down America’s carbon pollution and bring climate change under control, while unleashing American technology innovation and ingenuity.

The way it works is that it puts a fee on fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas at the source. It starts low and grows over time. This will drive down carbon pollution because energy companies, leading industries, and American consumers will move toward cleaner, cheaper options. A market-based approach.

The money collected from the carbon fee is allocated in equal shares every month to the American people to spend as they see fit.

Program administrative costs are paid from the fees collected. The government does not keep any of the money from this carbon fee. No new agency is created. All fees and distribution of funds will be done by the US Treasury. So the size of government will not grow.

This policy will reduce America’s emissions by at least 40 percent within 12 years. It’s supported by economists and scientists as simple, comprehensive and effective.

This policy will improve health and save lives by reducing pollution that Americans breathe. Poor air quality causes an estimated 60,000 U.S. deaths each year and sickens thousands more. Additionally, the carbon dividend puts money directly into people’s pockets every month to spend as they see fit, helping low and middle income Americans.

This policy will also create 2.1 million additional jobs over the next 10 years, thanks to growth in the clean energy economy.

Republicans and Democrats are both on board. The majority of Americans support Congress taking action on climate change, including more than half of Republican millennial voters. Solving climate change is too urgent to get caught up in partisan politics.

Contact Congressman Gosar to sign on to this bill which is a commonsense, market-driven and small-government policy. Something even he should get behind to help solve our looming climate issues.

David Coward

Gold Canyon