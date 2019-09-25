Coward: There is bipartisan support for school district bonds, override election

It’s refreshing, in these days of hyper partisanship, for the opposite ideological sides agree on an issue. I applaud Pam Burks, as chairperson of the Gold Canyon Republicans, for coming out in support of the upcoming bond election and Proposition 432.

As chairperson of the Northern Pinal Democrats I can speak for our members that we support Proposition 432 and the override, Proposition 433, in support of our local Apache Junction Unified School District.

Our members are involved in the campaign and working to ensure the passage of these two propositions.

Our schools have been neglected and starved for state funding for years which has necessitated this request to the voters. Buildings are in disrepair, schools are not safe and curriculum are outdated leaving our students unprepared for the world they will inherit from us.

This request by AJUSD is different than prior propositions. The district enlisted the feedback of the community prior to making the decision to go forward with this request of the voters. They also included, as part of the proposition, that a community review board would be put in place upon approval of these funds to ensure the monies allocated are spent according to the proposition language.

Ms. Burks said it best that when our public district schools do well the community prospers. AJUSD is the largest employer in the area. They use local businesses for services and supplies. Families moving into the area ask Realtors about the local schools when making the decision to buy a home.

This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is a community pride issue. We should all vote “yes” on Proposition 432 and “yes” on Proposition 433.

David Coward

Gold Canyon

