Collins: Constructing Peralta Regional Park ‘environmentally ruinous’

The site of the proposed Peralta Regional Park. (Kenna Collins, special to Independent Newsmedia)

On the proposed Peralta Park (“498-acre Peralta Regional Park planned near Gold Canyon,” on page 12 of the July 2019 issue of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent):

Kenna Collins

Worst plan to destroy the small desert we have left after this destructive Woodbury Fire with a park of concrete and human port-a-potties.

Why does government push its money-making “ideas” on the locals? I don’t want this park and find it destructive and environmentally ruinous.

“The wildlife is amazing. That is an Arizona grey fox — near the proposed park. Why ruin beauty?” Gold Canyon resident Kenna Collins said in an e-mail. (Kenna Collins, special to Independent Newsmedia)

No more undeveloped land, what a waste. Go ahead, bring those humans in and make more traffic, more money. Shame. Kill the local wildlife, destroy the grazing lands, no more wild west. It’s a selfish park. It’s leaving a legacy of cement, parking lots and port-a-potties for the next generation.

Governmental money pigs — go ahead, take and “develop” that small parcel. The slope is slippery. Those who do not learn from the past are doomed to repeat it. Killing the desert has been done by fire; don’t kill more under concrete. Human encroachment. We are not entitled to take this land for a park. That’s insane.

We destroyed the Native Americans here in the 1880s and we — now in 2019 — aim for the rest of what is out here. We do not need a park, we have the biggest park out there already. Go back and build it in Phoenix. No park.

Kenna Collins

Gold Canyon