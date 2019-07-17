Cobb: Historic marker commemorating Apache Trail planned

The Apache Trail Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is planning to place a historic marker commemorating the Apache Trail, also known as State Route 88.

NSDAR is a women’s lineage society with all members able to trace their direct lineage to an ancestor who supported the American cause of freedom from British rule. More usually known as DAR, it is a service organization with many committees within which members are encouraged to volunteer.

In order to obtain permission to place the marker, the Historic Preservation committee of the Apache Trail Chapter has researched the roadway’s history, obtained some of the funds for a marker, been granted permission to place it in Flatiron Community Park and has submitted an application to NSDAR for permission to have a marker made and installed.

The review process by NSDAR will take about six months; the committee hopes to place it in February or March 2020.

The marker will give a very brief history of the Apache Trail. It will include that the foot pathway was created by Native American tribes. Some of that trail became a roadway by 1905, which was used to haul supplies to the construction site of Roosevelt Dam. About 1915, the Southern Pacific Railway began offering scenic side trips along the “Apache Trail,” so named in their ads.

The Apache Trail Chapter was chartered in Apache Junction by NSDAR in November 2004. Since that time, the chapter has made many donations of time and money benefiting Apache Junction. Some contributions from the past years were furnishing a tree planted in Prospector Park, sending funds to the library for American history materials for children and youth, writing the history of the Apache Junction Police Department, and supporting Project Help at Apache Junction Unified School District.

Some continuing projects of the chapter are programs about the Constitution presented by members in three AJUSD elementary schools during Constitution Week in September; an art contest for junior high and high school students about a Constitution theme during the same week; an annual subscription to the Apache Junction Library of the DAR magazine, American Spirit; collections of food items for the Apache Junction Food Bank; and supporting Community Alliance Against Family Abuse with pillows, blankets and towels for use at their shelter. A recent project is furnishing children’s books for the Little Free Library at the Apache Junction Head Start.

The Historic Preservation Committee will publicize the date on which the marker will be installed. The event will be open to the public and the hope is that many people will attend.

For additional information about the Apache Trail Chapter NSDAR activities, go to apachetrail.arizonadar.org.

