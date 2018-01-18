OPINION: Coal for all of us

In all his wisdom and genius, Trump has brought back coal-mining jobs in some parts of the country – along with Black Lung Disease, deaths from mine collapses and the inability for our children and grandchildren to breathe clean air. A better plan was already in place – retraining miners and others in safer jobs that would be more sustainable for the future of our nation, that would not pollute the earth. Jobs that would not poison our future offspring. Jobs producing energy from solar, wind, even water. While other countries are moving away from coal and are moving forward, Trump is moving America, the land that I love, further back in time.
Kathleen Guillen
Apache Junction,
