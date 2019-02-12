Cheves: ‘Huge kudos’ to Banner Goldfield Medical Center, hospital employees

At 10 p.m. on Jan. 17 I had to call my daughter who lives nearby as I was having chest pains. She took me to Apache Junction’s Banner Goldfield Medical Center’s emergency hospital just five minutes from my house.

They put a blood pressure cup and IV on my arm and in seconds I was in an ambulance. In less than 30 minutes I was in ICU at Banner Heart Hospital on Power Road.

Everyone was like a ballet in sync. I cannot express how impressed I was at the care and professionalism that every individual performed.

Fortunately I had no blockages and was back home in three days.

So here’s huge kudos to Banner and everyone who helped me that night and during my hospital stay. God bless you and keep you for all the good that you do.

Darla Cheves

Apache Junction