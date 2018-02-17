OPINION: Change to 5-day school week in Apache Junction will be costly

Please note that this action, a five-day school week along with starting school in early summer, will very likely result in the firing of the superintendent and voting out of the school board members who agreed to it unless it is repealed.
This is a significant waste of taxpayers’ dollars, which will ignite public opinion against the school administration for years to come. It is truly sad how out of touch these liberal elite educational entities are.
Having voted down wasteful school levies multiple times, the school board previously “threw us into the briar patch” by moving to a four-day school week. But now in their infinite wisdom have decided to incur significant increased expenditures to run buses, cool buildings, waste energy and upset the lives of the taxpayers in the name of progressive education.
Why is it that the board wants to fill the buildings with students during the highest-electric-cost months of the year? Wouldn’t it make more sense to return to a more traditional summer-break period? It is obvious that the long-term intention is to move to full-year-round school attendance in the name of education enlightenment.
How much of this is the public willing to endure?
Dick May
Apache Junction
