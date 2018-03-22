The Arizona Senate today approved SB 1390, a bill that continues an additional .06 cent tax beginning in 2021. The money is devoted to the state’s public education system and will provide $667 million each year for 20 years.
In addition, the bill shifts $64 million from a debt service program to another fund dedicated to teacher pay.
The bill extends Proposition 301 beyond its 2021 expiration to 2041 and provides teachers with a pay increase. Using fiscal year 2017 numbers as an example, $448 million would be available for teacher pay.
Education funding is one of the most pressing issues facing Arizona, which is why I’m championing the continuation of Proposition 301.
This continuation is critical for our districts, teachers and students and is an important step in properly funding our schools
SB 1390 is now on the governor’s desk, waiting for his signature.
Sen. Brophy McGee
Vice chair
Senate Committee on Education
Arizona
