OPINION: Championing the continuation of Proposition 301, funding schools

Mar 22nd, 2018 · by · Comments:

The Arizona Senate today approved SB 1390, a bill that continues an additional .06 cent tax beginning in 2021. The money is devoted to the state’s public education system and will provide $667 million each year for 20 years.

In addition, the bill shifts $64 million from a debt service program to another fund dedicated to teacher pay.

The bill extends Proposition 301 beyond its 2021 expiration to 2041 and provides teachers with a pay increase. Using fiscal year 2017 numbers as an example, $448 million would be available for teacher pay.

Education funding is one of the most pressing issues facing Arizona, which is why I’m championing the continuation of Proposition 301.

This continuation is critical for our districts, teachers and students and is an important step in properly funding our schools

SB 1390 is now on the governor’s desk, waiting for his signature.

Sen. Brophy McGee
Vice chair
Senate Committee on Education
Arizona

The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie