Carlozzi: Community Resource Center for all who need assistance

Genesis Project has been blessed to be the host to the Apache Junction Community Resource Center, 564 N. Idaho Road.
The center is a collaboration with the city of Apache Junction and the United Way of Pinal County.
Your recent article highlighted that its services are for the disenfranchised.
Well, yes it is. But just as importantly the resource center is open to the entire community.
United Way has helped more than 300 people. We do not care who you are. Only that you need assistance.
Mid Carlozzi
President
Genesis Project
