Burks: CBS News filmed in Gold Canyon for 48 Hours show

CBS News 48 Hours came to Gold Canyon to interview and film excerpts for an upcoming one-hour episode regarding the Los Alamos, New Mexico, weapons nuclear laboratory on crime, corruption and cover-up.

Glenn Walp, president of the Association for the Development of Better Environment, candidate for Pinal County justice of the peace court judge in Apache Junction, licensed private investigator and internationally acclaimed author of “Implosion at Los Alamos”; and Steve Doran, supervising correctional specialist with Pinal County Corrections in Florence, were recently interviewed and filmed for the upcoming episode on CBS 48 Hours.

The story surrounds the experiences of Glenn and Steve while security investigators at the United States’ premier nuclear weapons laboratory, the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Dr. Walp, lead investigator, and Mr. Doran, second in command, uncovered major theft, crime and corruption at the lab and identified the most egregious corruption case at a national laboratory in American history.

Their investigations led to three congressional hearings, the firing/transfer of 19 top-level lab employees, the federal incarceration of two employees and the president of the U.S. signing into law a new contractual process for national labs – the first time since the Manhattan Project.

Although Glenn and Steve were working for the American taxpayer, those in charge of lab administration attempted to thwart their investigations to include threatening them that if they continued to uncover these crimes, they could be fired for not protecting lab management and the lab’s multi-billion dollar contract.

Dr. Walp, a resident of Gold Canyon since 2005, and Mr. Doran were, nominated for a national ethics award for their work for the American taxpayer.

Pam Burks

Gold Canyon