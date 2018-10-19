Brossman: Braden Biggs has my full support for AJUSD board

Leadership, transparency, involvement and trustworthiness are just four of many reasons why I will strongly advocate for and cast my vote for Braden Biggs during this election.

If you have children in this district or have been or currently are an educator in Apache Junction Unified School District, you know that a lot of what we used to believe in when it comes to this district, is long gone.

Things are in shambles and I believe that Braden Biggs has the knowledge and leadership abilities to help put our schools and our district on the right path.

Braden has promised to personally find out himself what each site in our district needs supportwise so that we can start making our schools both passing and top-rated schools.

Braden has often reached out to staff members campuswide (including myself) for opinions on what it is that we need as educators and as schools in general so that we can guide AJUSD on a better course for success.

He has attended school board meetings in neighboring districts and has given his personal time to see what these districts offer their staff and students, so that we can be on par with or surpassing other districts.

Even while not being on the board officially, I have seen him attend almost every if not all school board meetings (if he can’t make it he typically will watch the rebroadcast) and also attend city council meetings to keep in touch with what’s going on citywide and not just districtwide.

Braden is also so incredibly involved in a lot of different things the city has to offer, outside of just AJUSD. He’s a member of committees and groups such as: Community Alliance Against Family Abuse, CAAFA Finance Committee, Youth Empowerment Group, United Way and so much more in just Apache Junction alone such as the AJ Drug Coalition and AJ Municipal Planning Board. This is not even half of what he is involved in.

He also partook in supporting the Red For Ed movement, which to me says that he has supported teachers and students (which is way more than a lot of us can say of almost any other candidate or board member) and will continue to support teachers and students to the best of his ability.

If all of this being said has showed me one thing, it’s that I am in absolute shock of how this man could be a part of a vast amount of things going on in our community and still be 100 percent focused and dedicated to AJUSD and to the community.

That shows a large amount of dedication and efficiency which is two of the biggest things this board needs. The involvement he has in the community and the city alone says to me how well-rounded and knowledgeable he is and those are some things we definitely need.

He is a product of AJ schools and has what it takes to again help guide AJUSD on a better course. He says the things other candidates or board members won’t. He asks the right questions and he fights for what students, teachers and parents need in this district.

I believe wholeheartedly that Braden is one of the best if not the best choice to be on this board and I will stand by that decision 100 percent and that is why Braden Biggs has my full support and one of my votes on the ballot this Election Day.

Cayla Brossman

AJUSD educator