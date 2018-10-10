Brill: Kavanaugh confirmation process diminishes the Supreme Court

Saturday was a dark day for our nation, for common decency and for the rule of law. The process that led to the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a direct attack on women and all survivors of sexual violence.

What happened in the bedroom where Dr. Ford testified she was attacked in 1982 may never be proven in court, in part due to the current administration’s handcuffing of the FBI. But we do know that false accusations are extremely rare, and our value on the presumption of innocence cannot be allowed to expand into simply ignoring credible allegations. We cannot allow survivors to be subject to the mockery of powerful men, up to and including the president of the U.S. These men must be held accountable for their inhumane actions.

For every Arizona woman living in Congressional District 4 who sees her abuser’s face laughing in her mind’s eye, fears that her abuser will never be punished, or still feels the grip of what her abuser did tightening around her resolve, her throat, or her nerve, this message is for you.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath to the Senate and ignored the majority of Americans who don’t like his radical, conspiratorial ideas. The American Bar Association and many others have determined Kavanaugh to be unfit for confirmation to the Supreme Court due to his actions during testimony and his lack of candor.

My opponent’s unapologetic support for both the President and Kavanaugh re-energizes the abusers. Today I’m asking you to refuse my opponent his supposedly safe seat in the coming election. Do not allow him to refuse offers of debate. Demand that he show himself.

I ask to represent Congressional District 4 carrying with me your honest, encouraging and brave voices, the strongest weapons against ignorance and hatred. You have the right to choose. You have the right to vote. And you have the right to protect yourself and those you love. Your voice, your vote, and your life matter.

Dr. David Brill

Candidate for U.S. Congress Arizona District 4

Prescott