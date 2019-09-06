Botz: Trash, recycling proposal takes free-market choices from all of us

Concerning the sole-provider trash pick-up in Apache Junction (“Apache Junction in negotiations with sole-provider for recycling, trash hauling“):

Merry Botz

I believe the councilmembers are trying to do what they think is best for the city; however, the fact remains this proposal takes free-market choices from all of us. Government of all sizes seems to be under the impression they can spend our money more wisely than we do.



It is not government’s job to discriminate against any legitimate business. This practice is alarming, and any enterprising business contemplating a move to Apache Junction would have to think twice about it. Where does it stop? True capitalism does not violate the rights of people, but government seems to have a bad habit of doing so no matter how they rationalize it.

Following other cities is not necessarily a sound reason. I raised three children here and told them “Just because everyone else is doing it, doesn’t make it right.” Rather than mandate what businesses are “allowed” to operate in our city, why not look at some solutions? That’s why we vote people into office — to represent us — not to mandate which businesses can operate nor to put people out of work. That is plain wrong.

This affects nearly every resident in Apache Junction. What are the plans to put this issue to a vote?

Peachtree City, Georia, backed off the no-choice mandatory trash pickup earlier this year. This councilman explained it succinctly: “I wasn’t elected by the citizens of Peachtree City to tell them what color they can paint their houses,” Councilman Terry Ernst said. “I’m not likely to tell them who can pick up their trash.”

I have no doubt Mr. Ernst will be re-elected to the council.

Apache Junction