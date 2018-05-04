Botz: Assess manufactured-housing water rates on square footage

Apache Junction City Councilwoman Gail Evans was correct to question manufactured-housing water rates.
“I would agree they have the same capacity, but when the engineer did the study for us they were assuming they would have less fixtures inside a manufactured or an RV space,” Mr. Loggins said (in the story “Rates to increase 5% in Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District.”)
An engineer who “assumes” did not do their due diligence on checking the facts. Even the older single-wide mobile homes had two or three bathrooms and laundry facilities.
The stigma continues on manufactured homes not being “real” houses. However, anyone who has perused the newer double- and triple-wide factory-built homes knows most are constructed with 2×4 walls the same as conventional housing. There are some factory-built houses with 2×6 walls.
They may not have tile roofs or stucco exteriors but they are homes for many families. These homes are affixed to the property and pay the same taxes. An RV or park model is moveable and taxed differently.
Common sense would be to assess on square footage.
Merry Botz
Apache Junction