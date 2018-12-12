Blanco: Incorrect statements, discrepancies in article on Apache Junction water district

Just wanted to follow up on the December 2018 Independent watchdog report on trihalomethanes (“Tests show trihalomethanes levels higher than current standard in Apache Junction Water District,” on the front page of the December 2018 issue of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent).

There are few incorrect statements and some discrepancies in Mr. Dyer’s article:

The caption under the picture (which is picture of “unfinished” water) incorrectly describes it as equipment at the plant that “helps pump water throughout the area of Apache Junction city limits.” That is a picture of water prior to filtration, not pumping equipment. Also, as you know, we do not serve the entire city.

The title “Tests show trihalomethanes levels higher than current standard in Apache Junction Water District” is inconsistent with the caption. Arizona Water Co. customers are not affected by TTHM results and that should have been made clear in the article.

The article shows sample results from July 2017 and October 2018 being above 0.80 Mg/L. Although the values are accurate, an individual sample above 0.80 Mg/L does not cause a violation. The EPA rule is based on a 12-month Running Annual Average (RAA), not an individual sample. The article later addresses the RAA, but not on the front page and most readers don’t usually read the whole article.

I reached out to Mr. Dyer last month to try and explain the TTHM rule, but he did not get back to me.

Frank L. Blanco, CPM

Water district director

Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District