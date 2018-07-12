Biggs: Thank you for signing candidacy petitions for school board

I wanted to take a moment and thank those who took the time to sign my petition for candidacy of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board.

When I decided to run for the school board, I set a goal of turning in my signatures on my birthday, July 10. The required number of signatures was 156.

I am extraordinarily honored to have not only been able to have turned in my signatures on the 10th, but to have received nearly double the required amount. When I hit the required number plus 50 I stopped gathering them. However, they kept coming in as people were out speaking to their neighbors and friends and helping to ensure I was on the ballot.

For me, this has never been about winning. This has been about doing what is right for our kids, our staff, our parents and working to bring the community voice back to our school district.

Those who know me or have heard me speak know that my motto is, “Decisions are made by those who show up!” I have been showing up throughout our community because I believe in building a stronger community together.

I am passionate about Apache Junction and I want us to have the best community possible. That begins and ends with a strong school district.

Again, I want to express my gratitude towards those who helped me get on the ballot and I look forward to earning the community’s vote in November.

Should you have any questions, you can follow me on Facebook @Biggs4AJUSD or email me at Biggs4ajusd@gmail.com

Braden Biggs

Apache Junction