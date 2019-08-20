Biggs: Council’s plan for single trash provider discussed at great length

While I willingly admit that I am the abnormality when it comes to local community engagement, I have to wonder what the average person is willing to accept or rather do.

Braden Biggs

Considering the recent brouhaha over the City Council’s decision to switch to a single trash provider it has by and large been brought out that many residents are so willing to just go along with the status quo until it affects them. Then and only then do they proceed to moan, groan and carry on as if their voice has been silenced or looked over.

Our city staff and our City Council have been looking into this issue for well over a year and a half and in that time, it has been discussed at great length at numerous City Council meetings, Facebook discussion pages and articles in our local papers. They have done an outstanding job and I fully support their decision.

But yet, now after the council has made their decision and some local organization that no one has ever heard of — “The Apache Junction Concerned Citizen Watch” — has issued a letter to the entire Apache Junction region, including those who aren’t affected, now you all want to get involved?

Where were you in 2018 when this all started?

How many of you have sat through the numerous presentations, done the research and looked more in-depth at this?

Every city in the Valley except one — Paradise Valley — has a model like this or similar. Given the proposed rates from Republic Services, many of our bills will decrease. I know mine will be reduced by $30 a quarter.

The benefit to our roads will be astronomical as three different companies will no longer be driving their big trucks up and down our streets all day every day.

Personally, I attend almost every single City Council meeting as well as do further research on issues that affect me, and I have yet to see anyone show up to voice their concern over this potential switch.

For those who don’t know, our City Council meets the first and third Tuesday each month at city hall at 7 p.m. sharp.

With the vigorous discussions the past several days on Facebook regarding this issue, I expect that the council meeting will be standing room only on the upcoming Sept. 3 meeting. I look forward to seeing how many residents show up and voice their concern.

Braden Biggs

Apache Junction