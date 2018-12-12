Biggs: Apache Junction school district must fix camera to hear taped board meetings

I have tried to stay quiet since the recent election for school board. As a candidate, I have told people it is time to support the district and the elected leadership.

However, I have to speak up. I have not been able to attend the last two meetings personally as I have had prior conflicts. Before that, I would and still do share the live streamed Apache Junction Unified School District board meetings to the various Facebook pages.

However, you can’t hear them. It has been brought up many times and been addressed but yet still no solution.

We were told by the district they forgot to plug something in, or turn on the system or some other ridiculous excuse. After the meeting two weeks ago, we were assured by the public information officer that the problem was resolved. But yet again, the Tuesday, Dec. 11, meeting had issues.

It’s pretty pathetic that a community member can live stream a planning and zoning meeting on Facebook from their phone and you have better sound quality than the $2,500 camera that the district bought. So glad to see my taxpayer dollars being put to good use.

AJUSD needs to fix this and now. It is inexcusable for a government/taxpayer-funded entity to have this many issues when it comes to a public meeting.

I have sent emails and had meetings and gotten nowhere. I am done defending the district on this issue. I and many other concerned/involved residents want a resolution.

Braden Biggs

Apache Junction