Barwick: We need an ‘adopt-a-liberal’ program

I’m one of those geeks who follow politics on a regular basis and I am always struck how liberal Democrats (socialists) want everyone to have free homes, insurance, transportation, food, etc.

Being somewhat rational, I always ask myself how they could do that. Liberal Democrats (socialists) are eager to provide a quick answer. Government will do it. However, Conservatives are part of the government and they oppose this idea. Hence, my Adopt a Liberal Program.

Every liberal would volunteer to provide at least one person, who is not a member of their family, all of their basic needs for life. Liberals would then register with their local governments and the recipients of their generosity would adopt one of them as their provider.

Kind of like insurance but the recipients would pay nothing for the service. The liberals could not require the recipients to work or be indebted to the Liberals in any way.

The liberal needs to understand that this is a life-time commitment. If, for any reason, the liberal decides not to meet their obligation to their recipient, the government would step in and seize their assets. These assets would be given to the recipient.

The liberal who had their assets seized by the government would become a recipient and adopt a liberal. The only coercion is the government making liberals abide by their voluntary commitment.

I can already hear the skeptics saying, “What happens when you run out of liberals?” That’s not a problem. Liberals will, in time, redistribute all of their income to their adopted recipients and would become recipients themselves.

All that’s left are conservatives and recipients who have no source of income. Conservatives think “work” is required of every able-bodied citizen. They take care of themselves. The recipients would become conservatives to survive. At that point there would be no need for the Adopt a Liberal Program. Problem solved.

Neil Barwick

Apache Junction