When I was doing some door-to-door canvassing for a candidate running for the Arizona State Senate, I talked to several neighbors who told me, essentially, “I don’t get involved in politics.”
I am befuddled. How does one make others understand that as Americans, people are innately a part of politics? The decisions that are made in Washington or Phoenix or Pinal county affect us all.
No one can claim that they are not touched in one way or another by the actions and decisions of people who are voted into office. And who puts them into those positions of power? We do. The people who have the right to vote . . . both when we vote and when we don’t vote.
When people say they are not involved in “politics”…or that their vote doesn’t count… they automatically surrender their vote and their voice to someone else who will use it to his or her own devices. To think otherwise is foolish and usually results in the short-sighted, self-interested foolishness we now see going on at all level our politics.
I know that there are no easy answers to this dilemma, but I would like people to think about the notions that with freedom comes responsibility. There can be no freedom without responsibility. The two constructs are intertwined and inseparable.
John Paddison
Peralta Trails
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.