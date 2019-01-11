Arney: Not possible to safely drive and text at same time

Before there is another senseless death or accident, it’s time for the state legislature to take action. The use of handheld devices for texting or calling is causing unnecessary accidents that can be avoided.

A vehicle traveling 40 mph travels 60 feet in one second. The time it takes to text a message can change a life in that brief moment.

It’s not possible to safely drive and text at the same time.

Some local towns have passed city ordinances banning the use of cell phones, Phoenix feels that only teens shouldn’t text and drive.

Isn’t it time for the state to recognize that this issue should be uniformly adopted throughout our entire state and require drivers of vehicles to use the bluetooth-technology available?

Let’s not have another senseless death because a driver feels it’s more important to text than drive.

David Arney

Gold Canyon