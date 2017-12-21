OPINION: Arizona Senate President Steve Yarbrough on passage of the tax cuts and jobs act

Today is a day all of us can celebrate long-overdue tax cuts and reform that will put more money in the paychecks of middle income families in Arizona and the rest of the country. I appreciate the hard work of Congressional leadership and the White House to make this happen.
In February, Arizonans will start seeing more money in their wallets. Businesses will now be able to better compete on the global stage, no longer having to deal with the highest business tax rate in the developed world. Lower corporate taxes and reduced regulation will trigger more investment and job creation.
In my time serving you at the Arizona Legislature, I’ve seen how tax reduction and a more business-friendly environment can improve the lives of everyone in Arizona. Now we will see the fruits of those efforts on a national level.
Sen. Steve Yarbrough, R-17
President
Arizona senate
