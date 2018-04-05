It has been brought to my attention that Apache Junction High School Principal Larry LaPrise is not coming back next year.
In multiple confirmations it is my understanding this is not by his choice. This is a decision made by our administration and school board.
Our district has made many changes that I have disagreed with; however this decision by far takes the cake.
Mr. LaPrise has been a career-long employee with AJUSD, 27 years with this district, and magically in the last seven months it’s gone south.
Mr. LaPrise has been the greatest high school principal this district has ever seen. He shows up at every event, he listens to every student, he listens to every parent and goes above and beyond the call of the job to provide an extraordinary level of education to our students.
This governing board must be stopped. They claim it is what is in the best interest of our students. Justify to me how losing one of our longest-serving district employees is in the best interest. Justify to me how these kids have grown up with Mr. LaPrise as their father away from home is in the best interest of our kids.
Mr. LaPrise, I am sorry that our district doesn’t care to try their hardest to keep you around. You, sir, are a true inspiration to many students current and former. I applaud your service. You deserve better from AJUSD.
Braden Biggs
Apache Junction
