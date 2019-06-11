Stay informed on the goings-on in and around Apache Junction and Gold Canyon with a digital newsletter on what has been posted at apachejunctionindependent.com.

Richard Dyer

Every day dedicated journalists strive to put together a curated selection of news that matters, from education to Pinal County and city government, to business, events, neighbors and local opinions. And it’s delivered Monday through Friday directly to your inbox.

The website includes digital-only content, such as maps of the general locations of crimes reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon and those to the Apache Junction Police Department.

And when news happens — like an 83-year-old Apache Junction man who was the subject of a silver alert bulletin being located on U.S. Highway 60 close to Superior; or when Border Patrol agents assisted sheriff’s deputies in arresting a dangerous fugitive who fled into a remote desert area west of Gold Canyon — it was posted to the website, promoted on Facebook @ApacheJunctionGoldCanyonIndependent and a headline with its link was in the next day’s newsletter.

Signing up for the daily e-newsletter is easy. Go to apachejunctionindependent.com, click on the tab “Free Newsletter,” type in your e-mail address, click on the captcha and then on “subscribe.”

The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent, part of Independent Newsmedia, is in its 61st year of publication and is the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member. The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971 and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983. The newspaper is mailed once a month to homes and businesses in the ZIP codes 85118, 85119 and 85120. The entire edition is also available at apachejunctionindependent.az.newsmemory.com.

Independent Newsmedia operates as part of a journalistic trust dedicated to community and watchdog journalism. The company publishes 10 community newspapers, a senior-lifestyles magazine and a daily newspaper that serves the entire Valley. The company also owns and operates a commercial printing plant and hosts multiple special events to engage the community.

Collectively, the Arizona group reaches more than one million readers each month.

Independent Newsmedia is 100 percent owned by a non-profit journalistic trust that allows all after-tax profits to be reinvested in the company’s community service mission. The company also publishes community newspapers and websites in Delaware, Florida and Maryland.

Like us on Facebook @ApacheJunctionGoldCanyonIndependent and Twitter @AJGCIndependent.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com