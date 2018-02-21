Speak Out: AJUSD board ‘went rogue and did what was best for their agenda’

Editor’s note: The following letter was written by someone associated with the Apache Junction Unified School District who asked to remain anonymous. “This new regime of administrators is highly legalistic and would most likely make my life miserable if they found out that I spoke out against the will of the school board. That is why you don’t see many district employees rattling off about issues on social media; we know the district is watching and will possibly come after us,” the person wrote in an e-mail.
Why isn’t anybody asking the school board why they chose the five-day over the four-day calendar?
I listened to the meeting. Only Christa Rizzi backed up her decision with solid reasons why she choose the four-day calendar. She felt if the five-day was chosen good teachers would leave the school district and that was bad for students.
The other four board members skirted around the issue and never gave one solid reason or even a flimsy reason as to why they wanted the five-day modified calendar.
As a person driven by logic, that offends me more then anything else. This was a decision that effected thousands of lives and they couldn’t even take the time to explain why they chose to go with the five-day calendar.
They may have the world’s best reason as to why the five-day calendar is superior for students, but they didn’t share that with anybody. Even after they were given both popular opinion of the community, students and teachers as well as facts as to why the four-day calendar was the better choice, they went rogue and did what was best for their agenda, not for students. Most of them stated that teacher compensation was the districts biggest issue. Well, in lieu of money the four-day work week was a tangible benefit for those teachers and now that is being taken away.
There is no logic behind this decision and that is why the community is enraged.
