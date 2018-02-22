OPINION: Against change to Apache Junction schools open in ‘hot summer months’

I am not happy with the result of the board members who chose to go against the community and parents.

I wasn’t happy when they all chose to close down SMES (Superstition Mountain Elementary School).
Now, again, here we all are not liking what they are trying to do again by having the kids go to a five-day school schedule and all year-round.
The five days? No big deal, but all year – especially in the hot summer months and teachers not getting paid for five days? – what a joke that is.

Glenda Danison
Apache Junction

