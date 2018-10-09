Abbott: Vote for Dena Kimble for school board

I am voting for Dena Kimble for Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board because she is someone who can evaluate tough choices and arrive at sound conclusions.

AJUSD needs a governing board that can move forward. The AVID program the school board voted on several months ago is a prime example. Our students need guidance and exposure to college or career opportunities.

A high GPA and hard work can open doors for financial help in those endeavors, help that many parents are unaware of. Waiting would have benefited no one. Our students need help today.

I am voting for Dena Kimble because she sets the bar high, she takes care of the whole child. Our students’ education with fund-raising to buy Smart Boards. Our students’ well-being with partnering with the Anthony Bates Foundation so that every school, the district office and Performing Arts Center have an AED; and a heart screening for athletes in the hope that we never lose one of our kids at a sporting event. Our students’ hearts with school events that they will remember for a lifetime. Joyful times like a dozen Christmas trees with thousands of lights surrounding an ice skating rink where DVES kids ice skated at Winter Carnival.

I am voting for Dena Kimble because she and her husband have the means to send their children to any school they would choose. They chose AJUSD schools, then became involved with those schools. When you have done well, you reach back and pull others up. Dena has spent years working for the students of AJUSD. School board members receive no money for their work; they do it because they care.

I am voting for Dena Kimble because along with a majority vote of other school board members, she has voted for positive change.

Lisa Abbott

Gold Canyon