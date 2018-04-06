We, Apache Junction, love our Superstitions. They represent our past, our present and our future. They rise out of the desert almost 4,500 feet to an elevation of 6,280 feet. They are rugged, yet beautiful. The diversity of colors are as ever changing as the people of Apache Junction. Yet, the mountains are as unchanging as the virtues of hard work and loyalty of the people of Apache Junction. The Superstitions are known for a lost treasure, just as we are looking for the bright future of Apache Junction.
Apache Junction was incorporated in 1978. It was began in the early 1900s by a group of people who had a desire to build their future in a rugged parcel of land. They chose the base of the Superstitions because of its unending possibilities. They built a community of like-minded people from a diverse background; ranching, mining and movies. They built the foundation of our community with its traditions, culture and history. This is what brought all of us to Apache Junction.
Since 1978, we have been trying to develop our identity. It has been like climbing the Flatiron. We are finding our way through the boulders, walking on known worn paths and continuously looking back to remember from where we have come. There have been times of prosperity and times of drought. But through all those times the spirit of Apache Junction has never been lost. We know that we will reach the top if we just keep moving forward, overcoming the obstacles and showing others that nothing will stop us. Even though we honor our traditions as we climb, we know that we cannot stop moving because we cannot let the mountain beat us.
We are now reaching for the top of the mountain and beyond. We know that when we reach the top we will be able to see our next adventure. We will overlook the valley to the west and see an endless expanse that we can draw upon. We will look to the south where our future growth will come to help bring more prosperity and opportunities. We will look to the east and north where we will find unknown adventure and a sense of our future heritage.
Over the past year the citizens of Apache Junction and city council have been working to develop vision and mission statements for the city. At the last city council meeting Tuesday night, April 3, we, the city council, approved the vision and mission statements.
The vision statement for Apache Junction is: “Apache Junction is a diverse community of natural beauty and heritage that offers prosperity, compassion and forward-thinking to its residents, businesses and visitors.”
The mission statement is, “We will focus on and invest in quality of life and planned improvements for serving residents, businesses and visitors.”
It will be up to all of us to build our future. All ages; young and old, horsemen, motorcyclists, winter visitors, business owners, families and those who have not yet arrived. Apache Junction is our community. We cannot, and should not, let anyone else determine who or what we are. We stick together during good and bad times. We are a family who can get mad at each other, but God help the person who attacks one of us.
I am asking that each and every one of you begin to think of how we can move Apache Junction forward into the future. I am asking each and every one of you to think about what you can do as an individual to make your home and neighborhood a better place to live. I am asking each and every one of you to help another person make their life better. Together, we can accomplish anything when we put our minds to it. Let’s build Apache Junction together.
Editor’s note: Jeff Struble is an Apache Junction City Council member.