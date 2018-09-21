Zao Theatre of Apache Junction actors win 2 ariZoni awards

During the 28th annual ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence celebration held Sept. 17, Zao Theatre actors received two awards, both for “Ragtime: The Musical.”

“Congratulations to Bryan N. Stewart and Ivan Thompson for collecting the award for best actor(s) in a major role. Congratulations to all our Ragtime ariZoni nominees and to the entire cast and crew. Your hard work and unwavering support made this show a winner,” Hank Sheffer, Zao Theatre’s publicity director, said in a release.

Zao Theatre is at 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.

The ariZoni awards are given each year to promote the visibility, cooperation and growth of theatre in the Valley and are dedicated to recognizing excellence in theatrical performances as well as individuals who produce exceptional work in all aspects of theatre, according to the release.

It takes three years of productions to become eligible to participate in the ariZoni Awards system. The season marked the first season that Zao was eligible to participate.

“Zao Theatre has no intention of slowing down. Already in production for next season’s opener in November is the award-winning musical, ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame.’ With the huge cast and massive cathedral set, this is a show you won’t want to miss,” Mr. Sheffer said.

For information about the theatre, upcoming shows or to purchase tickets, visit zaotheatre.com or call: 480-924-5122.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.