Work begins on city’s 2020 General Plan, a vision for Apache Junction

City of Apache Junction employees have begun meeting once a month to discuss and prepare updates to the community’s General Plan, which includes the city’s vision, goals, objectives, policies and strategies.

After a lengthy process, including public meetings, citizens registered to vote will decide on the final document in August 2020.

“We should be looking forward as a city. The city has a lot of change on the horizon,” Development Services Director Larry Kirch said.

Monthly internal project team meetings are at 8 a.m. the first Thursday of the month, according to city documents resented at a recent meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission.

“It’s that time again. We’ve kind of created an internal staff committee,” Mr. Kirch said to the commission Sept. 25.

“The city traditionally has done a plan every 10 years. Technically it’s not required that you update it,” he said.

Chapters in the plan cover land use, circulation, open space, growth areas, environmental planning, cost of development and water resources, according to a staff report given to the commission.

The plan should provide a clear picture of what the city is all about today and where the citizens expect their community to be 10 years from now, according to the staff report.

It should also look beyond 10 years and guide the future of the city at least 20 or 30 years into the future, according to the report.

“We essentially have to have this adopted by February of 2020 so it can be on the ballot in August of 2020, so the timeframe is fairly compressed,” Mr. Kirch said.

Public meetings

The first meeting on the General Plan that is open to the public is slated for 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, on Chapter 4, the neighborhood preservation, revitalization and housing element. The location of the meeting wasn’t identified in the document. For information, call the Development Services Department at 480-474-5083.

The second community meeting is 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, on chapter 14, implementation and monitoring.

Work sessions with the planning and zoning commission are scheduled for Tuesdays, July 9 and Oct. 8, 2019. The commission is to vote on the changes at a meeting Dec. 10, 2019. The council is to vote on it Feb. 4, 2020.

