Woodbury Fire in Superstition Wilderness now at 1,400 acres

The location and size of the 5,000-acre Woodbury Fire after 2 p.m. June 11, according to inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382.

[Update: Tonto National Forest officials on Twitter said it is now 5,000 acres. “ # WoodburyFire Update : 5000 acres, Type 3 Incident Management Team has assumed management of the fire at 0600. # AZFire” they wrote at 7:47 a.m. June 11 @TontoForest.]

Three crews and five engines are assigned to the Woodbury Fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness 5 miles northwest of Superior, and additional resources have been ordered.

The human-caused fire started June 8, is now 1,400 acres and is 0% contained, according to a 4:19 p.m. June 10 release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

“The fire is actively burning within the wilderness and can be seen by nearby communities,” according to the release.

“The Superstition Wilderness is extremely steep and rugged and the fire is burning in an area with thick brush, making direct suppression tactics a safety concern for firefighting personnel,” the release states.

“The public is again being asked to avoid the Woodbury and Roger’s Trough trailheads and roads in the area to allow firefighters to safely work building fire lines. Smoke will continue to be visible from U.S. Highway 60 and the communities surrounding the Superstition Wilderness,” the release states.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network is the state’s official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information, and related resources, according to ein.az.gov.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.