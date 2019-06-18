Woodbury Fire containment reaches 6%

The location and size of the Woodbury Fire about 9 a.m. June 18, according to inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382/.

The Woodbury Fire is 6% contained, on the southern portion near Forest Road 172, officials said.

Firefighters continue to make progress on the fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness despite low humidity and temperatures over the century mark. The human-caused Woodbury Fire that started 5 miles northwest of Superior is now 40,557 acres and is 6% contained, according to a 9:27 a.m. June 18 release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

“Where the fire has progressed toward Reavis Ranch, it remains about 10 miles from the Roosevelt area. Other than the closure of State (Route) 88 Apache Trail ordered earlier, no evacuations have been ordered for this fire. If future evacuations are determined to be needed in the Roosevelt Lake area, the Gila County Sheriff’s office will issue such an order and make notifications. None are imminent presently,” according to the release.

Firefighters in a Hot Shot crew getting ready to do a back burn by Peralta Trail about 7 p.m. June 10. (Donna Carr, special to Independent Newsmedia)

No immediate threat exists for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Queen Valley or other southern communities. Residents along State Route 188 will observe substantial smoke June 18 when fire activity increases in the afternoon, the release states.

State Route 88 is closed north of Apache Junction from Needle Vista east to the junction of SR88 and SR188. This includes Tortilla Flat, Canyon Lake, Apache Lake and campsites along Apache Lake. The following areas remain open and accessible to the public: Lower Salt River, Saguaro Lake, Roosevelt Lake, Bartlett Lake, Tonto National Monument Visitor Center, Lost Dutchman State Park and Oak Flat Campground, according to the release.

The following actions are to occur June 18, according to the Arizona Emergency Information Network release:

Continue to improve lines where possible along the southern and western flank to further protect the communities of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and Queen Valley.

Continuation of protective actions for the apple orchard at Reavis Ranch as well as nearby Mexican spotted owl habitat.

Continue to prepare and improve control lines to protect the Arizona Public Service 500KV line crossing the fire area. Heavy equipment will be used after environmental concerns are addressed.

Monitor and reinforce as necessary the retardant barrier that was emplaced on the western flank to keep the fire inside the national forest boundary.

Develop plans to protect well heads in the Pinto Creek drainage that service the Pinto Creek mine operations.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network is the state’s official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information, and related resources, according to ein.az.gov.

The Woodbury Fire information line is 505-399-2439, the e-mail address is 2019.woodbury@firenet.gov, and the website is inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382.

