Woodbury Fire containment reaches 41 percent

The Woodbury Fire is more than one-third contained, with “very active fire behavior” observed overnight, officials said.

The Woodbury Fire that started 5 miles northwest of Superior is now 50,494 acres and is 41% contained, according to a 9:36 a.m. June 20 release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

“High-intensity fire behavior due to critical fire weather will be the primary challenge for firefighters today. Very active fire behavior was observed through the night last night,” the release states.

“Yesterday evening the fire crossed Spencer drainage, ran up the other side meeting where previously made retardant drops existed on Sawtooth Ridge. Aircraft reinforced that retardant line with additional water. Operations continued through the night to address this night-time fire behavior,” according to the release.

Firefighters are continuing to focus on values at risk, which include communities, power transmission lines, rangeland improvements and the Carlota and Capstone-Pinto Valley mines. Structure protection resources have been working at the Reevis Mountain School clearing vegetation, conducting burn-out operations and setting up sprinklers. Structure protection is also being put in place at Top of the World and the Roosevelt area, the release states.

“With the fire’s movement in Campaign Creek, the fire is now approximately one mile from the Reevis Mountain School. Weather the next few days will include low humidity, high temperatures and increased winds from the south/southwest. This, along with topography and the dense vegetation in Campaign Creek and shrubs and grass to the east will provide for fast fire movement to the east and northeast. Fire crews are also preparing for burn-out operations should that be necessary to protect your communities, infrastructure, resources and the landscapes most admired,” according to the release.

Current closures, according to the Arizona Emergency Information Network, are:

The Tonto National Forest has closed the Superstition Wilderness and adjacent Forest. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices/?aid=52969.

State Route 88 is closed north of Apache Junction from south of Needle Vista east to the junction of SR88 and SR188. This includes Tortilla Flat, Canyon Lake, Apache Lake and campsites along SR88.

The forest service campgrounds at Roosevelt Lake east of Roosevelt Dam will be closed effective 6 a.m. June 20.

The Woodbury Fire information line is 505-399-2439, the e-mail address is 2019.woodbury@firenet.gov, and the website is inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382.

