Woodbury Fire command transferred to type 3 team

The Woodbury Fire at Highway 88. (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/6382/)

Command of the Woodbury Fire has been transferred to the Arizona Central West Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team from the Type 1 Incident Management Team, continuing the goals and objectives as fire crews continue their work.

“As complexity of the incident decreases, the organization continues to right-size the workforce with the gradual demobilization of resources,” according to a release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

The Woodbury Fire started 5 miles northwest of Superior and is now 123,590 acres and 68% contained, according to the 11:02 a.m. June 28 release.

Smoke form the Woodbury Fire at Highway 88. (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/6382/)

Fire crews continue to put out any hotspots along the fire’s edge. Pockets of vegetation continue to burn inside the fire perimeter posing no threat to the fireline, the release states.

Suppression repair efforts resume along the perimeters of the fire where crews are repairing dozer lines, chipping downed trees and hauling out equipment and debris. The repair is intended to help the area recover quicker and minimize the effects caused by the fire suppression effort.

The Woodbury Fire at Roosevelt Bridge. (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/6382/)

State Highway 88 is closed from Tortilla Flat to the junction of State Highway 188 as crews continue to monitor the fireline.Apache Lake, Apache Campgrounds, picnic sites and trailheads remain closed. Tortilla Flat businesses are still open.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network is the state’s official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information, and related resources, according to ein.az.gov.

The Woodbury Fire information line, open 7 a.m.-9 p.m., is 505-399-2439, the e-mail address is 2019.woodbury@firenet.gov and the website is inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382. For information about evacuations, shelters, livestock and pet shelters call 928-402-8888.

