Woodbury Fire command relocating to Miami from Gold Canyon; most resources to east, NW, SE

Structure protection at the Woodbury Fire. (inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/6382/)

Due to allocating the bulk of resources to the northwest, east and southeast sides of the Woodbury Fire, the incident command post in Gold Canyon is in the process of relocating to Dr. Charles A. Bejarano Elementary School in Miami. The relocation is to be completed by the evening of June 24.

The Woodbury Fire that started 5 miles northwest of Superior is now 112,899 acres and is 25% contained, according to a 9:25 a.m. release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

Firefighters at the Woodbury Fire. (inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/6382/)

“To date, no structures have been reported lost from the Woodbury Fire. Efforts to secure these values with structure protection and firing operations have been successful. Mining operations and KV power lines have not been impacted by wildfire. No major injuries have been reported, only minor lacerations and heat-related illness,” according to the release.

“Yesterday, easterly winds pushed fire on the northern edge south of Apache Lake towards Four Ranch. Crews applied low intensity fire from Davis Ranch to Fish Creek to catch the wildfire before it progressed to values along the State Highway 88 corridor,” the release states.

“Residents will continue to see smoke today from interior burning and intentional firing operations. Firefighters continue to secure firelines by adding depth through low intensity fire in the Highway 188 corridor. Crews in this area are also improving lines around residences and power line infrastructure,” according to the release.

Smoke seen in the Roosevelt Lake area north of the Superstition Mountain from the Woodbury Fire. (Donna Carr, special to Independent Newsmedia)

“Wildfire progressed towards Roosevelt Lake and connected with the intentional firing operations. Calmer easterly winds are expected today. The firelines in the areas of Nonesuch Rock and Sawtooth Ridge continue to hold with the assistance of retardant and water drops,” according to the release.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network is the state’s official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information, and related resources, according to ein.az.gov.

The Woodbury Fire information lines, open 7 a.m.-9 p.m., are 505-399-2439 or 480-288-6110, the e-mail address is 2019.woodbury@firenet.gov and the website is inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382. For information about evacuations, shelters, livestock and pet shelters call 928-402-8888.

