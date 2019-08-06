Woodbury Fire closure order modified, with Apache Lake, many hiking areas reopened

The Woodbury Fire this summer at Roosevelt Bridge. (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/6382/)

The U.S. Forest Service — Tonto National Forest, working in cooperation with the Arizona Department of Transportation, has opened State Route 88 to Apache Lake. SR 88 remains closed between Apache Lake Overlook and Fish Creek Overlook after the Woodbury Fire.

“I appreciate the public’s patience during the extended fire suppression efforts of the Woodbury Fire,” Neil Bosworth, Tonto National Forest supervisor, said in a release.

“While we were able to reopen Apache Lake and some of the areas around the lake, potential flooding concerns prompted me to keep areas closed through the remainder of the monsoon season.”

The revised Woodbury Fire area closure will also modify the closure boundary on the southwest side of the Woodbury Fire, allowing the public to travel the western end of SR 88 to Fish Creek Overlook and allow for limited hiking opportunities near Apache Junction and Gold Canyon. Along with Apache Lake, the following areas are now open:

Three Mile Wash Shoreline Area

Upper Burnt Corral Campground

Burnt Corral Campground

Apache Lake Marina

Peralta Trailhead

First Water Trailhead

Broadway Trailhead

Crosscut Trailhead

Black Mesa Trail (#241)

Hieroglyphic Trail (#101)

Jacobs Crosscut Trail (#58)

Peralta Trail (#102)

Prospectors Trail (#57)

Second Water Trail (#236)

Siphon Draw Trail (#53)

Terrapin Trail (#234)

Treasure Loop Trail (#56)

Bluff Spring Trail (#235) is open from Peralta Trailhead to the junction with Terrapin Trail (#234).

Dutchman’s Trail (#104) is open from First Water Trailhead to the junction of Peralta (#102), Boulder (#103), and Bull Pass (#129) Trails. The Trail is closed from the Peralta Trailhead side.

Boulder Trail (#103) is open to the junction with Second Water Trail (#236).

Due to the risk of flooding the following sites will remain closed until Sept. 30, unless the closure order is rescinded or extended based on conditions:

Davis Wash Shoreline Area

Crabtree Wash Shoreline Area

Lower Burnt Corral – is closed to vehicles.

Trails within the Superstition Wilderness, with the limited exceptions above.

Roads leading toward the Woodbury Fire from SR 88 (Apache Trail), 188 (Roosevelt), and US Highway 60

