Woodbury Fire at 123,875 acres, 80% containment

Burned Area Emergency Response team soil scientists are on the ground analyzing the burn severity from the Woodbury Fire. (inciweb.nwcg.gov)

Woodbury Fire containment has increased to 80 percent, with helicopters and fire crews continuing to suppress hotspots.

Current weather conditions continue to challenge firefighters. Smoke may be seen due to pockets of vegetation burning within the fire perimeter, according to a 1:48 p.m. July 1 release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

The Woodbury Fire started 5 miles northwest of Superior and is now 123,875 acres, according to an Incident Information System map.

Burned Area Emergency Response team members assess burn effects on significant archaeological sites at the Woodbury Fire. (inciweb.nwcg.gov)

The Burned Area Emergency Response team soil scientists are utilizing post-fire satellite imagery as well as field observations from a helicopter and on the ground. They have determined that western portions of the Woodbury Fire are dominated by low and moderate soil burn severity. The amount of acres with high soil burn severity is very small and with limited small isolated pockets, according to the release.

Over the next three to four days, the BAER team will continue to validate satellite imagery and collect on the ground information in an effort to create a soil burn severity map for the Woodbury Fire. The soil burn severity map and collected data will be used to model changes in soil erosion and water flow from the burn area, the release states.

Links and information about the BAER team activities are at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6405.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network is the state’s official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information, and related resources, according to ein.az.gov.

The Woodbury Fire information line, open 7 a.m.-9 p.m., is 505-399-2439, the e-mail address is 2019.woodbury@firenet.gov and the website is inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382. For information about evacuations, shelters, livestock and pet shelters call 928-402-8888.

