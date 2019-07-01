Woodbury Fire at 123,827 acres, 68% containment

A helicopter at the Grapevine Helibase with a water bucket for the Woodbury Fire, from inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382.

A closeup of a water bucket used by helicopters at the Woodbury Fire, from inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382.

Firefighters at the Woodbury Fire continue to be challenged by hot temperatures, low relative humidity and expected gusty winds from nearby storms.

Containment remains at 68%, as fire crews continue to suppress hotspots along the fire’s edge. With winds increasing smoke may be seen due to pockets of vegetation burning within the fire perimeter, according to a release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

An unmanned aircraft system used at the Woodbury Fire, from inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382.

The Woodbury Fire started 5 miles northwest of Superior and is now 123,827 acres, according to the 12:20 p.m. June 30 release.

Tortilla Flat businesses are open. State Route 88 is closed from Tortilla Flat to State Highway 188 at Theodore Roosevelt Dam. Apache Lake, Apache Campgrounds, picnic sites and trailheads will remain closed until SR 88 is reopened.

“This closure is expected to remain in effect while firefighters and heavy equipment are operating in the area. Potential safety hazards and road conditions must be addressed before the public is allowed back into the area,” the release states.

A Burned Area Emergency Response team is in place on the Woodbury Fire. The team includes hydrologists, soil scientists and other resources, according to the release.

On June 29, archaeologists were able to determine that the cliff dwellings in the Rogers Canyon area remain unharmed. Information on BAER team activities, including an overview of the program, phases of team activities, and limitations of the teams is included on the Woodbury Fire BAER page at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6405.

Firefighters continue to use Dr. Bejarano Elementary School and Lee Kornegay Intermediate School in Miami as the incident command post.

The forest closure encompasses more than just the fire perimeter, it extends from the southern containment lines down to U.S. Highway 60 for public safety. Although these areas along Hewitt Canyon Station Road and Forest Road 172 were not directly impacted by fire, they provide direct access into the burn area, the release states.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network is the state’s official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information, and related resources, according to ein.az.gov.

The Woodbury Fire information line, open 7 a.m.-9 p.m., is 505-399-2439, the e-mail address is 2019.woodbury@firenet.gov and the website is inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382. For information about evacuations, shelters, livestock and pet shelters call 928-402-8888.

