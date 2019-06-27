Woodbury Fire at 123,404 acres and 53% contained

Firefighters heading to the Woodbury Fire. (inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382)

Containment of the Woodbury fire has reached 53% as fire crews continue to patrol, secure and monitor firelines. The Type 1 incident team is being replaced with a Type 3 team assuming command of the fire at 6 a.m. June 28.

“The gradual demobilization of resources has begun to right-size the workforce to the remaining suppression work to be completed. The Southwest Area Type I Incident Management Team 2 is starting an initial transition of duties to the Arizona Central West Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team,” according to an 8:39 a.m. June 27 release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

“The Southwest Area Type I Incident Management Team 2 would like to thank the community for their support throughout this complex incident. It’s been a pleasure working with the many local, state and county cooperators who have provided invaluable assistance,” according to the release.

The southeastern edge, north of Government Hill, is the latest area to be contained. Crews will continue along the fire’s edge to put out any remaining hot spots, according to the release.

Smoke seen in the Roosevelt Lake area north of the Superstition Mountain from the Woodbury Fire. (Donna Carr, special to Independent Newsmedia)

The Woodbury Fire started 5 miles northwest of Superior and is now 123,404 acres and 53% contained, according to the release.

Groups of firefighters continue to work along the State Route 188 corridor to safeguard the northeast perimeter of the fire. Drivers in the Roosevelt area should remain cautious along the highway, the release states.

“Fish Creek, Pinyon Mountain and Two Bar Ridge have interior pockets of vegetation burning within the fire perimeter. These pockets pose no threats to the fireline; however southwest winds will push smoke towards the Roosevelt area,” according to the release.

Suppression repair efforts continue along the southern border near Top Of The World where fire crews work to limit the long term effects of fire operations.

State Route 88 remains closed from Tortilla Flat to the State Route 188 Junction while crews continue to monitor the fireline, the release states.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network is the state’s official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information, and related resources, according to ein.az.gov.

The Woodbury Fire information line, open 7 a.m.-9 p.m., is 505-399-2439, the e-mail address is 2019.woodbury@firenet.gov and the website is inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382. For information about evacuations, shelters, livestock and pet shelters call 928-402-8888.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.